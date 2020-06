LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A water obstacle park at Lake Las Vegas will open this weekend. The Aqua Park is a obstacle course on the Marina at the Village where people can try out their skills on a floating course.

Aqua Park will open Saturday, June 13 with some new safety and health guidelines in place which including limiting the number of people allowed on the obstacle course at any given time.

The course will be open to the public until Labor Day weekend.