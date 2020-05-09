April was the worst month in 31 years for restaurants with loss of 5.5 million jobs

(CNN) — The National Restaurant Association says they have lost three decades of jobs in just the last two months.

The nation’s eating and drinking establishments shed more than 5.5 million jobs in April alone.

Restaurant employment has fallen to its lowest level since 1989 because of the pandemic.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a national unemployment rate hovering near 15% and climbling.

While the overall employment figures are bad, the losses in the food and drink business are particularly staggering.

Restaurants and bars have three times the job losses of any other industry in America.

The National Restaurant Industry is now asking Congress for targeted relief for its industry and employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many states across the country are in the initial stages of partially reopening, including Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Nevada will enter Phase 1 of the state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan on Saturday, May 9.

Businesses across the state, such as restaurants and hair/nail salons, can reopen as long as they follow strict social distancing guidelines.