LAS VEGAS (KLAS0 April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the goal is to shed light on survivors.

The group Signs of Hope which is a rape crisis center is a major resource for victims in the community. During the pandemic, the group saw a dramatic increase in counseling services.

In 2021, they met with 450 people at hospitals for sexual assault exams and handled more than 14,000 hotline calls and website visits.

They continue to partner with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to train hospitality workers on how to spot and prevent predatory behavior.

“It’s really an opportunity for the community to take the stigma and shame that survivors often feel and begin talking more about this issue that affects many, many people that we often don’t discuss and often keep in the dark. We want all survivors to know that we are here to support them,” said Daniele Staple, Signs of Hope.

They will kick off the month with a community resource fair later Tuesday, April 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the organization’s office.