Approved: Pay your parking ticket with food donations for a limited time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your parking ticket doesn’t have to be a total downer this holiday season. If you receive a citation between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16, you’ll be able to pay it with food donations. The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted in favor of the program designed to help those in need.
Donations will be delivered to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit serving the area’s low income and disabled senior citizens.
So, what’s the catch? The option is only available for non-public safety infractions. The following infractions are excluded:
- Any handicap violation
- Red curb
- 18 inches from the curb
- Blocking an alley
- No parking areas
- Fire lane
- Traffic hazard
- No stopping
- Sidewalk
- Double parking
- Bike lane
- Blocking or facing traffic
- Too close to intersection, crosswalk or stop/yield sign
Those who choose to pay via donations may bring non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Services Offices at 500 S. Main Street. A purchase receipt is required at the time of drop off.
Payment must be made within 30 days of the citation date, and Dec. 16 is the last day for donation collection.