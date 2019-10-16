Approved: Pay your parking ticket with food donations for a limited time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your parking ticket doesn’t have to be a total downer this holiday season. If you receive a citation between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16, you’ll be able to pay it with food donations. The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted in favor of the program designed to help those in need.

Approved today at #lvcouncil: qualifying parking tickets issued today through November 16 can be paid with food donations which will given to @HHOVV. pic.twitter.com/k22MyAELt9 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 16, 2019

Donations will be delivered to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit serving the area’s low income and disabled senior citizens.

So, what’s the catch? The option is only available for non-public safety infractions. The following infractions are excluded:

Any handicap violation

Red curb

18 inches from the curb

Blocking an alley

No parking areas

Fire lane

Traffic hazard

No stopping

Sidewalk

Double parking

Bike lane

Blocking or facing traffic

Too close to intersection, crosswalk or stop/yield sign

Those who choose to pay via donations may bring non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Services Offices at 500 S. Main Street. A purchase receipt is required at the time of drop off.

Payment must be made within 30 days of the citation date, and Dec. 16 is the last day for donation collection.