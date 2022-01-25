Apply now to be eligible for Venetian Resorts career fair to fill hundreds of positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is holding a career fair this week and hopes to hire around 200 people for various jobs around the resort.

The career fair is Thursday, January 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is being held inside the Venetian Convention Center in the Titan Ballroom on level 2. However, to be eligible, an applicant needs to apply online no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, at careers.sands.com to receive a scheduled time to interview onsite.

Open positions include housekeeping, aquatic safety (lifeguards), front desk, guest services, security, and others.

This is not a walk-in type of career fair, anyone interested in employment has to pre-apply on the Sands career website by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in order to receive a time to attend the career fair on Thursday.