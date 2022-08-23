LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson announced on Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Henderson military veterans to be added to the Veterans Memorial Wall.

In order for a veteran to be eligible, they must have been a Henderson resident during a period of their service and have documentation verifying their years of service and residency.

The names added to the wall this year will be unveiled during the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 5.

“Honoring our veterans is something we care deeply about as a city and why we established the Veterans Memorial Wall in the plaza adjacent to Henderson City Hall,” said Mayor Debra March. “The Wall today bears the names of more than 1,850 Henderson veterans and soldiers who fought for our nation and defended the basic freedoms for which our country stands.”

Veterans that are honored on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall are in one of five categories including,

Deceased veterans

Vietnam veterans

Persian Gulf War veterans

Global War on Terror veterans

Veterans killed in action

The deadline to submit a veteran’s name is Sept. 25. For more information or to nominate a veteran, click here.