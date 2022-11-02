LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Santa’s Electric Night Parade is returning to Boulder City, and applications are currently being accepted.

From now, till Nov. 18, applications will be $25. The price will rise to $50 per application beginning Nov. 19.

The parade will take place throughout the Historic District of Boulder City.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is asking those who apply to provide a detailed description of their entry to receive proper recognition from the judges as they pass by.

Parade award winners will be mailed their ribbons on the Monday following the parade.

For more information, and to apply, visit this link.