Applications for Explorer program open for youth interested in police careers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are inviting people between the ages of 16 and 20½ to apply for the LVMPD Explorer Program through Wednesday.

“This exciting, immersive program offers unparalleled experiences to young, career-minded adults,” according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Instructions and applications are available at www.LVMPDExplorers.com. Applications will close March 3 or when 200 applications have been submitted.

“Explorers will experience what it takes to be a police officer, how to process crime scenes and how to take 911 emergency calls,” according to the news release.

The Explorers website say, “Being an explorer will help prepare you for a career in policing. You’ll learn LVMPD’s codes, criminal definitions and other information necessary for success during the hiring process and beyond.”