Applications being accepted for State Senator Cancela’s seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the resignation of Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela, Clark County is currently accepting applications from residents interested in representing Senate District 10 for the next two years.

Cancela, a Democrat, announced Monday that she is joining the Biden administration to work at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The commission fills vacancies in the state Legislature. Eligible appointees must live in the district they are seeking to represent and be of the same political party. Here is a map of District 10.

An application, which can be downloaded at this link, are due by noon Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 and may be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or delivered to Walpole in the County Manager’s Office at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

County staff will review the submitted applications to ensure that candidates meet the qualifications for the office. Then a list of qualified applicants and their applications will be forwarded to members of the County Commission, who are expected to appoint someone to fill the office during their Feb. 2 meeting.