Applications available for 2 new Clark County small business grants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now available for two new Clark County small business grant programs aiming to help with overdue rent or retrofitting establishments to comply with health and safety guidelines, according to the County.

New grant programs:

Small Business Rental Assistance program Will provide up to $10,000 to cover past-due rent Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant Will reimburse businesses up to $5,000 for costs such as purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees and installing no-touch doors and walk-up windows

While applications are available now, business owners will need to submit them from July 21 through Aug. 4. All applications must be submitted online, the County stated in a news release.

Business owners can apply for both the Rental Assistance and Protective Retrofit grants.

To qualify for either grant, a business must:

Have a Clark County business license, Business location must be within Unincorporated Clark County

Have 20 or fewer employees as of March 15, 2020

NOT have received more than $25,000 in any federal COVID-19 relief loans or grant dollars

NOT have received grant funds from the Clark County Small Business Stabilization Grant

Have a valid commercial lease agreement not due to expire before December 31, 2020

Tenants’ landlords must be willing to participate

Have been operating on or before September 15, 2019

Have an actual financial hardship

NOT have any federal, state or county tax liens

Additional information about grant qualifications is available online. The County says grant awards could be made in late August.

For business owners who may need help with the application process, you can go online to www.unlv.edu/sbdc, or call (702) 895-5019.

The funding for the grant programs comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) CARES Act.

The applications for the County’s Small Business Rental Assistance program and Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant are available to view at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment.