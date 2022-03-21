LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Apple users are reporting issues Monday with accessing some of Apple’s products including iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Maps, and the App store.

According to Down Detector, a website that monitors website outages has received thousands of reports from users who say they can’t access some of Apple’s services.

The issue seems to have started around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. That’s when users took to social media to post the problems they were having.

“I’m lost. Come on Apple. 4 hours from home,” Inara Mueller posted when she couldn’t access Apple Maps.

“I’m a delivery driver. This isn’t good,” Dalton posted.

Users are being warned of “slow or unavailable” service in many cases.