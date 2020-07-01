Apple to reclose stores in Las Vegas, other cities as coronavirus cases rapidly rise

People wearing face coverings wait to enter the Apple Store at the Americana at Brand shopping, dining and entertainment mall complex in Glendale, California on June 23, 2020. – California is currently in Phase 3 of reopening following the mid-March lockdown to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Apple is planning to close 30 additional stores in the United States this week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to a report by CNBC.

This includes the four stores in Las Vegas located at Fashion Show, The Forum Shops, Town Square and Summerlin.

Apple stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah are closed as of Wednesday, CNBC reports. Stores in Nevada, Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana and Oklahoma will close on Thursday, July 2.

Of Apple’s 271 stores across the U.S., 77 will be closed by Thursday.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement.

Apple was one of the first companies that closed its stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Apple stores started to reopen in the U.S. with safety measures including masks and temperature checks, but the rising rates of COVID-19, CNBC reports, have forced the company to close many of its locations in hard-hit states.

On Wednesday, Nevada and Clark County reported its fourth-largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases. There are now more than 19,000 cases and 511 deaths reported in Nevada.

To read the full CNBC report on Apple’s store reclosures, click HERE.