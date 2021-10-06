LVMPD: Initial reports of possible student with a gun at local school ‘appear unfounded’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a report of an alleged person with a gun at Southeast Career Technical Academy, near Mountain Vista and Russell.

The school’s hard lockdown was recently lifted as officers investigate.

Police say there have been no reports of a shooting and no suspect has been located. The initial report of a person with a gun appears to be unfounded.

School officials just told parents that lockdown is clear and they can pick up students if wanted. @8NewsNow — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 6, 2021

8NewsNow Reporter Joe Moeller says police gave the clear for parents to pick up students from the school if they want to.

Parents are waiting outside of SE Career Technical Academy, many frustrated that @ClarkCountySch has not notified them of anything. School is on hard lockdown after reports of a possible student with gun @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/FjXT6i04pA — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 6, 2021

RIGHT NOW: Officers are on scene at a school near Mountain Vista St and Russell Rd. The school is on a hard lock down after a report of a person with a gun on campus. There are NO reports of a shooting, NO suspect as been located. Initial reports appear unfounded. pic.twitter.com/vMAe3Jzolh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2021

For further information about this incident, please contact the Clark County School District Police Department.

LVMPD held a brief news conference near the school to provide more details.