LVMPD: Initial reports of possible student with a gun at local school ‘appear unfounded’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a report of an alleged person with a gun at Southeast Career Technical Academy, near Mountain Vista and Russell.
The school’s hard lockdown was recently lifted as officers investigate.
Police say there have been no reports of a shooting and no suspect has been located. The initial report of a person with a gun appears to be unfounded.
8NewsNow Reporter Joe Moeller says police gave the clear for parents to pick up students from the school if they want to.
For further information about this incident, please contact the Clark County School District Police Department.
LVMPD held a brief news conference near the school to provide more details.