LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new exhibit at the Springs Preserve features four paintings that depict realistic visions of prehistoric life at Tule Springs during the last Ice Age.

“Apparitions of the Ice Age” features the work of paleoartist Dr. Julius Csotonyi, a natural history illustrator who specializes in scientifically inspired visual art. He has a background in ecology and microbiology and collaborates with researchers to portray findings of their work, according to a news release from Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

The paintings are described as “scientifically accurate.”

The exhibit runs Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Primrose Gallery. The exhibit runs through April 2, 2023. For more information, go to springspreserve.org/events/?id=2391 or call (702) 822-7700.

The exhibit features interpretive panels that explain how scientific research informs our understanding of changing environments. The paintings are based on rock, fossil and pollen records of the Tule Springs region.