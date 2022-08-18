LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has become part of efforts to meet the needs of students experiencing homelessness.

CCSD is now a participant of Purposity, a non-profit app based in Atlanta that allows people to donate and give to community members.

Those who sign up for Purposity can follow CCSD and other local organizations on the app to see where their impact is needed.

The coalition is led by the Title I Homeless Outreach Program for Education of CCSD. When visiting CCSD’s profile on the app, there is a list of needs from several community members that can be filled by others, including heat protectant, a new water bottle, and cleaning supplies.

Because CCSD already partners with other local organizations to provide basic needs like clothing, school supplies, food, and housing, those types of items won’t be listed on Purposity unless there is a specialty item they cannot provide.

To sign up for Purposity, visit this link.