LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Short-term rentals have become big business, but the surge of people jumping on the trend brought a lot of problems in the Las Vegas valley.

The Clark County Commission is looking at rules to fix it, and getting ready to put regulations in place to prevent abuses. Short-term rentals are currently illegal in the county, but legislation passed in 2021 ordered the county to allow the practice.

Now the county will have to rein in short-term rentals that violate the rules under consideration. Among the biggest conflicts: The county plans to outlaw using apartments as short-term rentals. Vrbo, a service that operates nationwide, says it currently has 1,369 “condos/apartments” available for rent in Las Vegas.

The county will require proper business licensing of all short-term rentals, including a $500,000 insurance policy. An annual license will cost $750 for a property that is three bedrooms or less, and $1,500 for more than three bedrooms.

There are too many restrictions to list every one here, but among the biggest that the county is considering:

No apartments

Condos and multi-family dwellings cannot have more than 10% of units operating as short-term rentals

No mobile/manufactured homes

No dwellings that don’t have a lawful sewer connection

Not within 2,500 feet of a resort hotel (state-mandated)

Not within 1,000 feet of an existing short-term rental

No short-term rentals will be allowed in the town of Mt. Charleston, Moapa Township, Moapa Valley Township, Mesquite Township or the Bunkerville Township.

Maximum occupancy of two people per bedroom or 10 people per unit

Bookings must be a minimum of two nights

No multiple bookings

In addition, all short-term rental operators will have strict rules to follow regarding responding to complaints. There will be a 30-minute window to respond to a complaint, and an hour after that to address the problem. A local representative must be available.

Information must be clearly posted providing emergency phone numbers, occupancy rules, safety information, trash requirements, parking rules and noise regulation. There’s a 10 p.m.-7 a.m. rule against use of pools, spas, barbecues, firepits and some outdoor lighting.

Units must have noise sensors and a street-facing security camera.

The proposed regulations also lay out the price for failing to live up to these requirements.

If you operate a short-term rental without a valid license, the fine will be $1,000 to $10,000, depending on the severity of the violation and whether the person who committed the violation acted in good faith.

Violations of any other rules will result in a fine of $500 (first offense) to $1,000 (for each subsequent violation) or nightly rental value of the short-term rental, whichever is greater.

The county expects there to be more applications for short-term rentals than it can accommodate, and a lottery will be used in determining who gets a license and who doesn’t. That has angered people who will have to go through the application process with no guarantee of success.

An informational meeting has been scheduled for residents of the Enterprise township. That meeting is Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Windmill Library Theater, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. It is intended for Enterprise residents. Submit comments or questions in advance at STRComment@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

The proposed county ordinance also details the procedure for disputing citations for violations.