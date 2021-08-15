Apartment fire prompts evacuation Sunday morning near Decatur, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An apartment fire just northwest of Decatur Boulevard and Desert Inn Road caused an evacuation of the building’s second floor and displaced some occupants, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The 7:40 a.m. fire in the 4600 block of Sirius Avenue brought six engines, two trucks and two rescue units as a total of 38 responders went to the scene.

Firefighters found heavy smoke with flames showing from the ground floor apartment, extending to the second story apartment.

There were no reported injuries as responders evacuated the second floor while firefighters battled the blaze on the first floor. Damage estimates are not yet available.

The fire was put out in less than 15 minutes.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.