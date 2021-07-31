Apartment building evacuated, no injuries reported in 2-alarm fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported Saturday morning in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire broke out at the Hidden Village Apartments, located near South Bruce Street and East Charleston Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.

The building was evacuated before crews knocked down the blaze that was coming from the second floor and attic.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Fire investigators believe squatters were in the vacant apartment where the fire started.

6:15AM UPDATE: Fire is OUT, crews checking for extension, cause of fire U/I, no injuries reported, @RedCrossNevada notified for some displaced occup’ts, situation under control. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/SA5GVAmh9Y — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 31, 2021

Officials estimate about $50,000 in damages.

The American Red Cross is helping individuals who are displaced.