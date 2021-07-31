Apartment building evacuated, no injuries reported in 2-alarm fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported Saturday morning in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire broke out at the Hidden Village Apartments, located near South Bruce Street and East Charleston Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.
The building was evacuated before crews knocked down the blaze that was coming from the second floor and attic.
Fire investigators believe squatters were in the vacant apartment where the fire started.
Officials estimate about $50,000 in damages.
The American Red Cross is helping individuals who are displaced.