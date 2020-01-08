Apartment building cited for code violations following deadly fire before Christmas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Inspectors have cited a downtown Las Vegas apartment building for 16 fire code violations following a Dec. 21 fire that killed six people and injured 13 others.

An inspection report released Tuesday says the violations the Alpine Motel Apartments include missing smoke alarms and an exit door that was bolted shut. The report said defects in the fire alarm system and fire doors that didn’t close properly were among additional violations.

An attorney for the building”s owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Survivors have said some building residents did not have heat and used their stoves to stay warm.