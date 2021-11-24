‘Anytime, anywhere:’ Summerlin neighbors have questions after restaurant shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who live near a Summerlin restaurant where a man was shot and killed Tuesday night were surprised it happened in their neighborhood.

Police continue to search for a suspect in the shooting at Teriyaki Madness, located at Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive.

The shooting occurred after 7 p.m., and it has people asking a lot of questions.

Police say the victim may have been targeted, but they have released few details. They say a male shooter allegedly followed a 40-year-old man inside the restaurant and opened fire. A female cashier, 48, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

“There are a lot of questions that are not answered that do concern me,” said Bridgette Butler, who works nearby.

“It’s one of the restaurants I eat at on the regular,” she said.

The restaurant remains closed.

“Couldn’t believe it,” said Doug Rickman, who lives nearby. “This is a safe neighborhood.

The shooter, described as a thin Black adult man, was wearing a dark sweatshirt, shorts, and a black baseball hat. Police don’t know why he opened fire.

“It is scary to think this could happen at 7 o’clock at night in your neighborhood,” Butler said.

“It makes me a little more aware. Just know it can happen anytime, anywhere. It doesn’t matter what side of town it is on,” Butler said.

The restaurant posted a note sending condolences to the employee. And the company’s office released a statement, reading in part, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place last night. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and the injured as she recovers …”

And as questions linger, people say they’ll feel safer when someone is caught.

“It makes you think a little differently,” said Sarah Conway, who lives nearby. “You hope it doesn’t happen, but in the back of your mind, try and stay safe.”

She added, “Hopefully they find the person who did this.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.