‘Anything without a home gets terminated,’ report details Labor Day murder spree; dog also shot

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting and killing three men on Labor Day also shot a dog and told police he had to “terminate” things “without a home,” according to police records.

North Las Vegas police said they took Tristan Tidwell, 35, into custody Tuesday morning without incident. He faces three charges of open murder.

The three shootings happened late Monday night. Police responded to the three separate calls in neighborhoods east of Interstate 15 from Lake Mead Boulevard to just north of Cheyenne Avenue.

According to Tidwell’s arrest report, police were called to the 3000 block of Civic Center Drive reporting someone had been shot and killed. About a half-hour later, police said they received a call to respond to the Silver Nugget Casino for a death investigation. Police said a man was found unresponsive outside the casino on a sidewalk.

Police believe that Tidwell shot a dog in the same area around the same time, the report said. The condition of the dog was unknown as of Thursday. While police were investigating the call about a dog shot, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. The man was unable to be revived.

While officers were at the casino, police received a call for a third murder on Mary Dee Avenue to the north of Cheyenne Avenue. The suspect in question matched the description witnesses had described to police as being involved in the prior cases, they said.

While investigating the third murder, police learned that other officers had detained the suspect, later identified as Tidwell, on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Police searched his belongings and found a handgun and a paper towel with blood on it, they said. Police also said they believed Tidwell to be homeless.

During an interview with police, Tidwell told detectives he shot the dog. He also told police he had “to get rid of [the dog] because it did not have a home,” an officer wrote in summary. “Anything without a home gets terminated,” police recalled Tidwell saying.

Police wrote that Tidwell told police “he needed to eliminate someone near the Silver Nugget Casino” because he believed the man to be homeless.

When a detective asked Tidwell about the shooting and killing of the three men, he responded, “It’s against the law, but it has to be done,” police said.

Detectives found that Tidwell had prior convictions. Records obtained by 8 News Now indicate he had been released from the Clark County Detention Center in July after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property. He had initially been charged with home invasion.

He was sentenced to six months in jail but got credit for 79 days served.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information on the murders to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.