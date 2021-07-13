Any Occasion Baskets wins 2021 Small Business Showcase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders helped celebrate small businesses Tuesday night. Allegiant Stadium hosted the 2021 Small Business Showcase, an event highlighting seven local businesses.

The team, along with America First Credit Union, announced Any Occasion Baskets as the winner. The company was established in 2016, touting itself as “a unique and fun way to experience gift giving.”

They’ll get a marketing sponsorship with the team, including signs in the stadium and radio and online ads.

“It’s a very exciting time here in Vegas, with the Raiders, the stadium opening up, so on and so forth,” said Lincoln Kennedy, former Raiders player. “So, a business gets a little more exposure that way. But it also, to the other businesses, the other six that were here as a finalist, and the other businesses that were involved in the competition to try to do more, try to be better.”

As a bonus, the winning business will also get tickets to a Raiders game this season.