LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With hundreds of thousands of fans anticipated to show up to Saturday night’s Vegas Golden Knight’s celebration, some are concerned they physically won’t be able to join because of their mobility limitations.

Danny Cook, for one, has the exclusive Golden Knights whiskey, all the VGK swag, and a mix of medical complications that have bound him to an electric scooter when he goes out.

“I’ve got neuropathy, and then I’ve got congestive heart failure,” Cook said inside his Henderson home Friday afternoon. “I can only walk so far, and then basically I’ve got to sit down and stop and rest for a while.”

He said he’s been a fan since the beginning, especially in the wake of the team’s 1 October responses as they planted roots in the valley in 2017. Now, with the historic Stanley Cup win, Cook wants to prove his fanship by attending the Strip’s second major pro sport parade.

But, he believes his mobility will prevent him from experiencing the celebration with those otherwise able-bodied.

“I can’t take a chance of somebody hitting me and knocking me down, because I’m not stable,” Cook said. “(Not attending) would be a real downer, especially since we’ve worked all six years through this, you know?”

The crowd on Toshiba Plaza, where the parade is scheduled to end before a rally with the team’s players Saturday night, was counted at 11,500 Tuesday night, according to Owner William Foley. Saturday, that crowd is expected to multiply.

“We’ve told the city and the county it’s 100,000,” Foley said during an interview with 8 News Now Wednesday night.

But, during a brief press conference Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Robert Wicks told 8 News Now “We’re going to guess a New Year’s Eve crowd.” That crowd was estimated at over 400,000 people across the entire strip, plus Downtown Las Vegas.

Saturday’s parade only travels one mile before pivoting to the space outside T-Mobile Arena.

While the Regional Transportation Commission tries to ease potential traffic pains with round-trip rides from its six different game-day express locations, a representative also says to “prepare for heavy traffic” and “expect subsequent delays in and around the area.”

While an LVMPD representative confirmed the prohibited items ordinance – which will be in effect starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon – exempts medically necessary vehicles, additional areas for viewing, and other accommodations for differently-abled spectators are “still being worked out.”

Clark County and Vegas Golden Knights did not return 8 News Now’s multiple requests for clarification about these potential accommodations Friday.

“Just because we have a disability doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to participate,” Cook said.

The prohibition ordinance does not include walkers or canes, and multiple hotels along the route have seating areas inside them.