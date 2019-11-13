Anti-smoking, vaping campaign rolls out at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The recent rise of vaping-related illnesses has health advocates rolling out an anti-smoking campaign at UNLV. They’re encouraging students to kick the tobacco addiction.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness month.

E-cigarettes have become quite popular but 39 people have died nationwide from lung injuries associated with vaping.

CDC records show more than 2,000 people across the U.S. have been diagnosed with vaping-related lung illnesses since March — many of them teenagers and young adults.

“Nicotine is harmful regardless of you using a cigarette or smoking a vape pen. Nicotine, it only takes 10 seconds to get to the brain and it’s one of the products that’s most addictive of all the products that’s out there,” said Dr. George S. Tu, pulmonologist.

Anti-smoking campaign advocates at UNLV have placed eight drop-off bins around the campus. Students wishing to quit can throw their tobacco and vaping products into those bins as a start to quit the addiction.

The partnership is between UNLV and Comprehensive Cancer Centers and it’s now in its fourth year.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1,800 people will be diagnosed with a form of lung cancer this year in Nevada.