Anti-mask protest planned Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas

Graphics used to promote the 8:30 a.m. Saturday protest against face mask rules. The protest is planned at the Grant Sawyer Building in downtown Las Vegas. (Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not everyone is on board with new Nevada guidelines that require face coverings while in public.

Social media channels indicate a demonstration is planned Saturday morning at the Grant Sawyer Building in downtown Las Vegas.

“We Will Not Comply” messages spreading on social media say the protest will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the site.

Details of the event, hosted by the Facebook account “Nevada Freeman,” say: “Civil Disobedience to Sisolak’s Unlawful Order. Bring water, shade, and protest signs.”

Just over 50 people have clicked to indicate they are interested in the event.

The Sawyer Building serves as the governor’s Southern Nevada office, and houses many government agencies. Sisolak issued mandatory face mask requirements this week as new COVID-19 cases continued a rapid climb.

The only plan for enforcement is to require businesses to require masks, and that plan could have teeth if state or local governments take action to shut down businesses that do not comply, or do not enforce the rule on their customers.