Anthem to host ‘Mammo-Rama Extravaganza’ Friday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nevada is hosting Mammo-Rama Extravaganza in North Las Vegas

Anthem will feature its partnership with the Nevada Health Centers to offer free mammograms via the Mammovan.

To encourage area residents to participate, Anthem is also offering a multitude of services, vendors, and resources.

Participants will have opportunities to access the following, at no cost:

Vision exams, including diabetic eye exams

COVID-19 vaccinations and tests

Annual flu vaccines

Cancer self-screening and self-care demonstrations, information, resources

Employment and career counseling

Anthem’s Community Resource Link (help finding free services and support)

Fresh, healthy food distribution

Ready to eat food (grilled and served onsite by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Feminine products

Free giveaways

To keep the event fun and refreshing there will be a D.J., music, dancing, and entertainment.

The event will take place at the Martin Luther King Senior Center on2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. B, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

MAMMOGRAM SERVICE DETAILS

Mammograms will be offered at no cost, regardless of insurance coverage.

Appointments are recommended to reduce wait times for a mammogram and to maximize the number of exams that can be offered during the event. Please call 1-877-581-6266 and select Option 1, or visit the Mammovan website to schedule an appointment. Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan.

Face masks will be required at this event for the health and safety of all attendees.