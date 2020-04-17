Another worker connected to Allegiant Stadium construction project tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person working on the site of Allegiant Stadium has tested positive for new coronavirus, according to a statement from the company building the stadium.

The following statement was released:

“Mortenson/McCarthy was notified on April 16 that a visiting trade partner administrator on the Allegiant Stadium project tested positive for COVID-19. The individual, who was in limited contact with others on-site pursuant to safe distancing protocols, left the job site on April 7 prior to experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The individual is now in self-isolation. Mortenson/McCarthy previously implemented all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In accordance with those protocols, no other craft workers on site were exposed to this individual, and the areas where the worker had been were immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.”

Mortenson/McCarthy also says it has rigorously implemented the following steps to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, including:

Strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance including directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home

A verbal health screen of all workers is conducted prior to beginning work on site

Implementation of social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices Reduced worker concentrations

Increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site including high traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing. Hand wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the project site

Implementation of a COVID-19 Compliance Team to ensure adherence to local, state, and national laws/recommendations.

Staggered start times to minimize the quantity of workers entering the project at the same time.

Working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary

Implementation of teleconferencing where applicable

Large group activities were suspended March 16 Our highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community.

Mortenson/McCarthy says it will continue to follow guidance issued by the CDC along with local, state, and federal authorities. It says it will also continue to implement changes and adjustments as needed or identified to help protect the health and safety of everyone on the project.