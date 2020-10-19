Another Weather Record: Days above 90 degrees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is about to set another weather this year. This time its for the number of days where the temperature is 90 degrees or higher.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, there have been 156 days in a row 90 degrees or higher. The current record is 158.

We're expecting high temperatures in the low 90s the next several days in #LasVegas. The record number of days where the temperature has reached 90 degrees or greater in a year is 158. This year we've reached that value 156 times so far. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/7vGb9OiXcA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 18, 2020

The other record set this year is for the lack of rain. The last measurable rain was April 20, six months ago which shattered the previous record of 150 consecutive days set in 1959.

August 2020 also set a record for being the hottest August on record in the Las Vegas valley. Several daily record high temperatures were also set during that month.