Another theft reported at Dog Junkies Thrift Store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after staff at a local thrift shop reported a burglary, more items have been stolen from the store. The incident occurred at Dog Junkies Thrift Store near Decatur and Craig.

Dog Junkies works closely with local rescue A Home 4 Spot.

The store manager says someone dropped off donations Sunday while they were closed, and a person came by Monday morning and stole some of it.

Dog Junkies is closed both Sundays and Mondays and cannot accept donations during that timeframe. Instead, you can call during business hours to set up an appointment. Someone will meet you outside to pick items up.

If you recognize anyone in the above videos, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.