Bikers pedal at a park at the corner of Warm Springs and South Fort Apache roads. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One more phase of a project that improves a stretch of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley is near completion, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said Thursday.

Jones said significant upgrades from Warm Springs Road to Huntington Cove Parkway includes bike lanes, sidewalks, street lights and travel lanes for vehicles.

“We are working to make this area safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and I look forward to the next phase, which will extend these improvements all the way to Blue Diamond Road,” said Jones, who plans to speak more on the Fort Apache Road project during a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday (Fort Apache Road, about a mile south of Warm Springs Road).

The project also included improvements to storm drains and traffic signals and blasting away rock to widen the roadway.

In 2021, the county completed similar improvements to Fort Apache from Tropicana Avenue to Warm Springs Road. Work on the next phase, from Huntington Cove Parkway to Blue Diamond Road, could begin in 2023, according to a news release from Jones’ office.