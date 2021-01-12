Another round of federal PPP money available to Nevada businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congress recently approved $284 billion which means the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, has reopened for new borrowers and will reopen soon for those who have already received a forgivable loan.

Initially, only minority and small lending institutions will be able to process the PPP loan applications but after that period it will open for all lending institutions. Businesses, including those involved in the gaming industry will be eligible for the forgivable loans. The money is to help businesses with expenses as well as retain employees through March 31, 2021.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has helped tens of thousands of Nevada small businesses stay afloat during the economic downturn caused by this pandemic,” said Senator Jacky Rosen. “My office has been able to help over a thousand small businesses navigate loan options, including PPP, and I am proud to have led the effort to ensure that a second round of this critically important program is available to a wide range of businesses, including those in the gaming industry.”

Under the new PPP:

Borrowers can set their PPP loan’s covered period to be any length between 8 and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs;

PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including certain operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs, and worker protection expenditures;

Eligible entities now include 501(c)(6) organizations, such as chambers of commerce and direct marketing organizations;

There is greater flexibility for seasonal employees;

A borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and has used the full amount only for authorized uses;

Has no more than 300 employees; and

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

Small businesses that are experiencing difficulties navigating federal assistance can send their inquiries and questions to SmallBusiness@Rosen.Senate.gov, and a team of dedicated professionals will respond to provide assistance.