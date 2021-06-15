Another One: Lucky guest hits nearly $413K jackpot at Harrah’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harrah’s Las Vegas is on fire with the jackpots this month! Another lucky guest snagged a big one on June 14, totaling $412,911.

Joseph Jeckel hit the newly renovated resort’s first mega progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker after only 15 minutes at the table. He was visiting from Ohio with his wife.

So, what do they plan to do with their winnings?

Jeckel told Caesars Entertainment they will use the big winnings to pay off their home, put aside some savings from their kids’ college fund and visit our city a little more often (we wonder why….).

Wishing you congratulations!