Another NLV Amazon warehouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Amazon.com reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, FIle)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another employee at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas was diagnosed with COVID-19. Timothy Carter, the company spokesperson, confirmed the news to 8 News NOW.

He sent the following statement:

“We are supporting the individuals who are recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. Our employees are heroes fighting for their communities and helping people get critical items they need in this crisis—we have nearly 500,000 people in the U.S. alone supporting customers and we are taking measures to support each one. We’ve implemented a broad suite of new benefits changes for employees in our operations and logistics network, including an additional $2 per hour, 2x base pay for overtime, and paid time off benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees. We are encouraging those who are unwell to stay home and taking extreme measures to keep people safe in our buildings. And, since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with health authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and teams. We have also implemented proactive measures at our facilities to protect employees, including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance in the fulfillment centers, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.”

Carter says Amazon makes sure to keep Amazon employees aware of all confirmed cases at their sites. The first case was announced last month.

The affected individuals, or those placed under quarantine, receive up to two weeks of pay to ensure they focus on recovering, not income loss.