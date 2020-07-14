Another local priest tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A priest from Christ the King Catholic Church has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Diocese of Las Vegas. The Parish is located at 4925 Torrey Pines Drive.

The diocese says the priest, who was asymptomatic, last celebrated mass on Thursday, July 9. He was reportedly wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

He was tested as a precautionary measure.

The diocese says Christ the King has closed for sanitization and cleaning and will remain shuttered until further notice. Parish employees are also in self-quarantine for 14 days.

Just days ago, a priest at Holy Family Catholic Church tested positive. The diocese says due to recent events, it will go before its Restoration Council for review and possible future action.

Prior to reopening, each Parish submitted a plan to the Diocese that outlined how it planned to follow established protocols, including ensuring the 50-person limit, temperature checks of all those entering the Parish, social distancing requirements and face coverings for everyone over 10-years-old in the Parish, among others.

