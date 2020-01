LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver was southbound in the northbound lanes of the Airport Connector Tunnel around 2am Friday, killing at least one person.

The road is expected to stay closed through the Friday morning rush hour.

Reporter Hector Mejia spoke with the NHP’s Travis Smaka who confirms that impairment is suspected in the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.