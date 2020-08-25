Another excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Las Vegas valley and is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The temperature is expected to reach 109 degrees in the Las Vegas valley Tuesday and 108 on Wednesday and Thursday. The overnight lows will also be higher than normal with temperatures possibly ranging from 80 to 90 degrees.

Temperature highs could reach 115 degrees in some parts of Southern Nevada including Pahrump, Mesquite and Searchlight.

⚠️Excessive Heat Warning has been expanded in area as well as extended in time through Thursday evening.⚠️ Now includes Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump and Morongo Basin in California. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/3QyzzFtVdr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 25, 2020

This comes three days after last week’s excessive heat warning expired. That warning lasted for seven days and resulted in several record-setting daily temperatures making it the hottest week ever for the month of August.

According to the National Weather Service, August 2020 will go down in the books as the hottest August recorded.

The extreme heat can be dangerous and significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses especially for those spending time or working outdoors.