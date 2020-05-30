Another Black Lives Matter protest planned Saturday night at Downtown Container Park

People protesting the death of George Floyd block traffic along Las Vegas Boulevard, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the Las Vegas community have planned another protest to remember George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis police custody earlier this week, and are calling attention to his death Saturday night.

This demonstration, organized by Black Lives Matter, comes after hundreds protested to call for justice and action on the Las Vegas Strip Friday night.

Metro Police ended up arrested 80 protesters after they say the peaceful demonstration turned violent. Twelve LVMPD officers were injured during the incident that shutdown parts of Las Vegas Boulevard Friday.

READ MORE: Las Vegas protest turns violent, leads to 80 arrests and 12 injured officers

Saturday evening’s protest will be at the Downtown Container Park at 7 p.m.

Facebook event for protest at Downtown Container Park Saturday, May 30.

Families United 4 Justice-Las Vegas, a local collective of families impacted by police murder and police brutality survivors, will also be at the protest Saturday to “express their solidarity to the George Floyd family and all the recent racist and extrajudicial assaults, and speak about how their loved ones were senselessly murdered, or how they themselves were brutalized by police.”

Following Friday’s protests, Metro Police are asking members of the community to “keep demonstrations peaceful and lawful.”

George Floyd’s death has sparked outrage all across the country after video surfaced of a Minneapolis police officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he called out “I can’t breathe.”

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of 3rd degree murder and manslaughter.