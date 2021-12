LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos are on a roll when it comes to winning more than $1 billion a month from players.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the state’s casinos won $1.3 billion, a 71% increase over November 2020.

Clark County casinos won $1.16 billion last month, up 81% over November 2020.

The Las Vegas Strip also showed a more than double increase over the previous year with a November 2021 gaming win of $755 million, a 116% increase over the previous November.