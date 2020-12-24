Anonymous donor drops gold coin in Salvation Army kettle in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Salvation Army officials in Las Vegas were surprised to find a 1-ounce gold coin among the dollar bills, nickels, dimes and quarters in one of the charity’s red charity fundraising kettles.

Salvation Army of Southern Nevada Capt. Anthony Barnes said Wednesday the solid gold Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coin hasn’t been appraised yet, but officials believe it could be worth $2,000.

Salvation Army Capt. Anthony Barnes shows a 1-ounce gold coin found Tuesday in one of the organization’s iconic red fundraising kettles in the Las Vegas area.(Jill Shapiro/The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada via AP)

He called it an incredible anonymous donation.

The face value of the coin is $50 Canadian, or about $39 U.S. But the market value of the metal is variable day-to-day and is far greater.