Annual report reveals quality of City of Henderson water

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — We’re getting a clearer picture of just how good the water is in the City of Henderson. Details are out in the city’s annual quality report.

Bottom line: the water quality level is within safe limits set by the federal government.

“Our team members within the City’s Water Treatment Plant go above and beyond to ensure Henderson’s residents and businesses enjoy the highest quality drinking water in the nation as it goes through a multi-step treatment process and routine laboratory testing before reaching the tap,” said Richard Derrick, city manager, in a news release.

The Environmental Protection Agency, along with the Nevada Environmental Protection Agency, tests for harmful chemicals in the water and at processing plants.

The report also details things like where the water comes from and mineral levels found in the water.