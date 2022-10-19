LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the women of the Southern Highlands Golf Club gather each year with song and dance, to send a message of unity to people fighting cancer.



Hundreds of women and men in the Las Vegas community get the crucial support they need to fight the disease through The Caring Place, the adult division of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“I have a lot of fun, and find tons of joy, serving people within our community,” said Jason Cheney, general manager of the Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Money raised at the annual Pink Tee Charitable event goes to crucial services, which are provided for free, at The Caring Place. “We are supporting them with help financially, basic living needs, food, support groups, activities, and healing arts services, we do massage, Reiki reflexology,” said Stephanie Parker with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and The Caring Place.

The Caring Place was Bonnie Kelso’s saving grace. In January of 2019 doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer. She spent an entire year in treatment. “Now I am three years in recovery, feeling good, starting to get back in a normal routine life routine, said Kelso.

Many survivors wind up volunteering at the caring place, to find a way to give back to the place that gave them, so much hope. “Everyone who works there, our hearts are in it, it’s not just a job,” said breast cancer survivor Nikki Rudy.

There are more than 20 no-cost programs and services at The Caring Place to support and empower those who are battling cancer.