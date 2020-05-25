Annual Memorial Day service cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An annual Memorial Day service has been canceled for in-person attendance, but you can still attend virtually. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year’s Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery and Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery has been canceled.

Bunkers Mortuaries and Cemeteries has put together a virtual Memorial Day Service, which can be viewed online all day Monday, May 25th. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Senator Jacky Rosen, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congressman Steven Horsford, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City Council members are expected to speak at the event.