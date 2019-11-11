Annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade in Downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They served overseas. They served at home. At the core, the men and women who wore their nation’s uniform all served for the greater good. Today, the nation says thank you.

The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade started at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas and finished around 12:30 p.m.

All branches were represented including the Buffalo Soldiers and a Filipino veterans group.

The parade was to honor and celebrate the service of military men and women.

Decked out in red, white and blue, families to veterans themselves lined the streets to show their appreciation.

Las Vegas’ Veterans Day Parade is one of the largest on the West Coast, and the entire community was invited to join in honoring our servicemen and women. The parade is sponsored by the Veterans Action Group, a local veterans’ organization.

“Thank you for your service, a job well done. I don’t want them to feel that their service was in vain. I know it looks tough, but overall we’ve done a good job. We still have our freedom in the U.S.A,” said Willie Cherry, U.S. Air Force veteran.

There was a feeling of community and gratitude. The parade helps the community to stay connected to their loved ones who served our country.