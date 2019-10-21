Annual Halloween Pedestrian Enforcement comes after bad start to school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re entering the most dangerous time of year for pedestrians and cyclists, and Las Vegas is already off to a poor start with school-related crashes. UNLV’s Vulnerable Road Users Project reports at least 21 students have been struck in Clark County and another 16 in Washoe County since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

The annual Halloween Pedestrian Enforcement will target school zones and school crossing zones. Some of the initiatives include reminding motorists the rules of the road, teaching children safety precautions, emphasizing the increase in school-related crashes and discussing dangers for pedestrians this time of year. The event is slated for 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Cashman Middle School.

Metro and CCSD Police will focus on middle school students biking and walking to school, as well as drivers who don’t watch for them. Officers will reward behavior that falls in line with safe practices.

Volunteers from various community safety organization will also be on-hand for the kiddos, educating them on things to keep in mind while traveling to school.

The project says while pedestrian fatalities have decreased from 2018, nearly 40 pedestrians and six bicyclists have been killed this year.