Annual Halloween event back at UMC Children’s Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Annual Halloween Safe-tacular and BOOster Seat Bonanza returns to UMC Children’s Hospital this weekend.

This is being held on Saturday, Oct. 30th, at 800 Hope Place from 9 a.m. until noon.

Held in partnership with Kohl’s Cares, the festive, trunk-or-treat style event will offer goodie bags with treats while supplies last as well as pedestrian safety gear and education.

In addition, free child booster seats will be available for qualifying families while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to qualify.