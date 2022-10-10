LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Annual Global Gaming Expo is back at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and it is bigger than ever this year.

More than 300 exhibitors from all over the world will showcase their latest products and innovations in an expanded showroom floor spanning over 250,000 square feet.

This year is offering much more to see and more people are seeing it. Many international travelers are attending this year’s expo after restrictions on overseas travel led to a decline in visitors in 2021.

When asked about what the future of gaming will look like, Phil O’Shaughnessy, with International Game Technology, says it’s all about going cashless.

“What we are accustomed to doing like getting a cup of coffee with our phone is now becoming the norm in casinos. We just announced in Station Casinos here in Vegas, six of their properties will offer IGT’s technology in cashless gaming,” O’Shaughnessy shared.

Sports betting has also increased in popularity. There is also a huge demand for land base and digital gaming.

“We offer Game King Video Poker and Ultimate X Video Poker. We were thrilled to win the best slot product at the Global Gaming Awards incorporating sports betting within it,” said O’Shaughnessy.

The showroom floor opens on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Oct. 13 with registration open throughout the entire expo.