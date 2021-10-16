Annual black Las Vegas food festival this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS): The fourth annual Black Las Vegas Food Festival and Block Party kicking off in the valley this weekend.

The celebration of black culture will include food, retail, and information vendors along with a chance to break the Guinness World record for the Cha-Cha slide.

“As an event, it’s a beautiful thing, fellowshipping everybody coming together as one, other different businesses coming together as one, you can’t beat it, “Derek Perot, owner of Gourmet Soul.

Related Content Downtown festival celebrates black-owned small businesses

The festival takes place in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas at Casino Center and Colorado Avenue

The Black Las Vegas Food Festival goes on until Sunday.

Last year, the festival had over 80 vendors at the event with 90% of those coming from small black-owned businesses.

For more information on the festival click HERE.