Annual black Las Vegas food festival this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS): The fourth annual Black Las Vegas Food Festival and Block Party kicking off in the valley this weekend.

The celebration of black culture will include food, retail, and information vendors along with a chance to break the Guinness World record for the Cha-Cha slide.

“As an event, it’s a beautiful thing, fellowshipping everybody coming together as one, other different businesses coming together as one, you can’t beat it, “Derek Perot, owner of Gourmet Soul.

The festival takes place in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas at Casino Center and Colorado Avenue

The Black Las Vegas Food Festival goes on until Sunday.

Last year, the festival had over 80 vendors at the event with 90% of those coming from small black-owned businesses.

For more information on the festival click HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories