Big West basketball tourney will be first event at Henderson’s Dollar Loan Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Dollar Loan Center — the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights — will host the Big West Basketball Championships in March of 2022 and continuing through the 2024 tournament.

The tournament will be the first event at the $84 million, 6,000 seat arena.

The five-day tournament will run March 8-12 featuring 10 women’s and 10 men’s teams vying for conference championships and automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly joined Vegas Golden Knights President and COO Kerry Bubolz and City of Henderson Mayor Debra March in making the announcement at a news conference on Thursday.

“The Big West stands for innovation and opportunity and the Dollar Loan Centerprovides a tremendous, state-of-the-art venue to showcase the Big West, its member institutions and basketball programs,” Butterly said. “It is a spectacular facility that will become an entertainment hub for the city of Henderson and the Las Vegas valley.”

The arena site is at 250 S. Green Valley Parkway.