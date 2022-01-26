Anita Baker announces return to the stage in Las Vegas

Anita Baker performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Anita Baker celebrates her birthday by sharing news on social media that she’s returning to the stage.

On Wednesday, the legendary singer, who turned 64, took to Twitter to announce that she would be performing in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas May 2022. They’ve invited us Baaack!! ABXO,” her tweet said.

Baker did not elaborate on the details.

Baker last performed a five-show residency in 2019 at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas as part of her Farewell Concert Series.

Baker’s biggest hit was 1988’s “Giving You the Best That I Got.”