LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local animal rights groups including No Kill Las Vegas, and Nevada Voters For Animals hosted a protest in front of the Animal Foundation on Tuesday afternoon.

The groups stated that the protest was in response to the Animal Foundation severing ties with a local rescue, A Home For Spot after they were denied a dog rescue, due to the dog not passing a behavioral test.

However, the Animal Foundation stated that the decision to end its partnership with A Home For Spot had nothing to do with the behavioral test for that particular dog.

The Animal Foundation released the following statement regarding the matter.

The Animal Foundation has a responsibility to the community not to release dogs that have presented in multiple instances to be dangerous. This dog does not meet the criteria for transfer based on a behavior assessment, notes from the person who reported finding the dog, and notes from Animal Protection Officers. The matter of this dog is unrelated to the decision to end our partnership with A Home 4 Spot. The Animal Foundation expects our partners to treat our team of staff and volunteers respectfully and professionally. That expectation was not met in this instance. The Animal Foundation spokesperson

Animal rights groups stage a protest at The Animal Foundation on Feb. 7, 2023. (KLAS)

No Kill Las Vegas President Bryce Henderson said banning rescue dogs will only lead to more dogs being killed at the shelter.

“I want to know what’s going on, where are all our tax dollars going, and what the city and county are going to do about this. Right now we have strays loose that people can’t turn in so rescues are having to pick up the slack and unfortunately it’s the animals that suffer,” he stated.